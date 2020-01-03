Heavy tailbacks on A47 following rush hour breakdown

Archive picture of traffic build-up on the A47 at Thickthorn Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Motorists are this evening experiencing heavy delays on the A47 with lengthy tailbacks reported as a result of a broken down vehicle.

Police are currently on scene near the A47's junction with the A11 at Thickthorn, where a broken down vehicle is blocking one of the lanes.

As a result a heavy tailback of traffic has been reported, with delays of more than 30 minutes and vehicles crawling at an average speed of 5mph.

Highways England Tweeted: "A47 westbound just prior to the junction with A11. Norfolk police are on scene with a broken down care in lane 1. Expect delays in the area."

