Heavy tailbacks on A47 following rush hour breakdown
PUBLISHED: 18:37 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 03 January 2020
Archant
Motorists are this evening experiencing heavy delays on the A47 with lengthy tailbacks reported as a result of a broken down vehicle.
Police are currently on scene near the A47's junction with the A11 at Thickthorn, where a broken down vehicle is blocking one of the lanes.
As a result a heavy tailback of traffic has been reported, with delays of more than 30 minutes and vehicles crawling at an average speed of 5mph.
Highways England Tweeted: "A47 westbound just prior to the junction with A11. Norfolk police are on scene with a broken down care in lane 1. Expect delays in the area."
