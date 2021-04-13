Emergency works cause early morning traffic chaos on A47

Published: 12:35 PM April 13, 2021

Northbound traffic has been affected by a lane closure on a major through-road in Lowestoft, as Anglian Water workmen carry out investigations around the A47 Station Square. Picture: Mick Howes

Emergency works have caused early morning delays in a coastal town.

Northbound traffic has been affected by a lane closure on a major through-road in Lowestoft, as Anglian Water workmen carry out investigations around the A47 Station Square.

The water main investigations have led to delays on the A47, with works going on at the A47 Station Square junction with Waveney Road and Denmark Road.

It comes after concerns were raised for the sunken road surface surrounding a manhole chamber.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are carrying out investigations on the A47 in Lowestoft Station Square following concerns regarding the road surface surrounding a manhole chamber.

"We expect this work to be completed by the end of the week.

“We have traffic lights in place and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this causes and to thank road users for the patience while we carry out this essential work”.

With "delays likely" according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, traffic restrictions are in place with motorists advised to expect congestion in the area.

One motorist, caught up in the delays early on Tuesday morning, said: "Northbound traffic is backing up to Horn Hill and into Kirkley at London Road South.

"Southbound traffic is flowing okay."

The works began at 7.30am on Tuesday, April 13 and it scheduled to last until the end of the week.

By 11am, traffic was easing around the bridge, with the restrictions in place.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the works.

They tweeted: "Lowestoft services - the unexpected closure of Station Square means that the railway station stop isn’t being served.

"All services will be slightly delayed due to the congestion, with the 99, 109, X2, X21 and X22 being the worst affected."

The works come just hours after business leaders in the town had reported a "busy" return, with shoppers enjoying the freedom once more as restrictions were relaxed with lockdown easing on Monday, April 12.

