News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM January 16, 2022
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

The A47 between Norwich and Acle was closed overnight due to a crash. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Part of the A47 was closed overnight with traffic building and bus delays due to a crash.

National Highways: East tweeted just before 11.30pm on Saturday night (January 15) that the A47 was closed in both directions between the A1270 near Norwich and the A1064 near Acle due to a collision. 

The Norwich Bus Updates account also said that the 11.15pm First X1 service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth was delayed as it was caught behind the road closure. 

The road was back open by 1.30am with the scene made safe.

It is currently not known if there were any injuries, more to follow. 

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breckland District Council

Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
William Chandler Gangway Potting Shed Overstrand

'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon