Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash

Part of the A47 was closed overnight with traffic building and bus delays due to a crash.

National Highways: East tweeted just before 11.30pm on Saturday night (January 15) that the A47 was closed in both directions between the A1270 near Norwich and the A1064 near Acle due to a collision.

The Norwich Bus Updates account also said that the 11.15pm First X1 service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth was delayed as it was caught behind the road closure.

The road was back open by 1.30am with the scene made safe.

It is currently not known if there were any injuries, more to follow.