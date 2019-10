Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map Archant

An incident on the Acle Straight is causing heavy delays in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47, Acle New Road between the seaside town and Norwich.

The closure is causing traffic to build up and delays of 10 minutes.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.