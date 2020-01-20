Search

A47 'grid-locked' following three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 08:43 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 20 January 2020

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Traffic travelling through one of the region's busiest junctions is "grid-locked" this morning, following a crash involving three vehicles.

At 7.50am, emergency services were called to the A47 close to the Postwick Hub after three vehicles were involved in a crash on the outside lane, heading west.

Police and paramedics are on the scene with a heavy tailback of traffic building up as a result.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that traffic was "grid-locked around Postwick" as a result of the crash, which happened between the junction and where the A47 crosses the A146 at Trowse Newton, around 50m away from the Postwick Hub.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, a silver Mercedes and a Peugeot, with recovery on the way for all three cars.

It is not clear at this stage whether any injuries were suffered as a result of the crash.

The incident has also led to a number of bus services being diverted in a bit to avoid the congestion, with KonectBuses re-routing the 5, 5A. 5B, 5C and 500 services via Yarmouth Road.

More follows.

- keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

