Delays on A47 after reports of two collisions

There are delays on the A47 between Dereham and Norwich following two crashes. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Motorists can expect delays following reports of two crashes on the A47.

The collision is reported to have happened between Tuddenham and the Honingham-Mattishall roundabout heading towards Norwich.

Drivers are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.

It follows an earlier crash just a few hundred metres away when a Ford Transit van came off the Dereham-bound carriageway and went into a ditch at around 7am.

The road was not blocked and recovery of the vehicle is expected later this morning.

