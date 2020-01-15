Search

Delays on A47 after reports of two collisions

PUBLISHED: 09:07 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 15 January 2020

There are delays on the A47 between Dereham and Norwich following two crashes. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Motorists can expect delays following reports of two crashes on the A47.

The collision is reported to have happened between Tuddenham and the Honingham-Mattishall roundabout heading towards Norwich.

Drivers are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.

It follows an earlier crash just a few hundred metres away when a Ford Transit van came off the Dereham-bound carriageway and went into a ditch at around 7am.

The road was not blocked and recovery of the vehicle is expected later this morning.

Keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking the EDP's live traffic map.

