Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash
PUBLISHED: 10:05 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 07 August 2020
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the A47.
There were long delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps
The man suffered head injuries after the collision at Swaffham near the McDonalds roundabout at 7.40am on Friday.
Norfolk police closed the road in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Highways England set up diversions for drivers.
First Bus reported delays on routes due to “long queues.”
The road reopened at about 10am.
