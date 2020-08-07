Search

Advanced search

Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 10:05 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 07 August 2020

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the A47.

There were long delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google MapsThere were long delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

The man suffered head injuries after the collision at Swaffham near the McDonalds roundabout at 7.40am on Friday.

Norfolk police closed the road in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Highways England set up diversions for drivers.

First Bus reported delays on routes due to “long queues.”

The road reopened at about 10am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rare dragonfly spotted at natural beauty spot in Norfolk

The southern migrant hawker dragonfly has been spreading from Europe through the southeast of the country, with several males seen recently at Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Thompson Common. Photo: Mark Rayment

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Ex-MP to be sentenced for possessing indecent child movie

Former MP Eric Joyce, pictured here in 2012. Picture: PA

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE