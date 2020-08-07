Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2014

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were long delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps There were long delays on the A47, close to McDonald's on the Swaffham roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

The man suffered head injuries after the collision at Swaffham near the McDonalds roundabout at 7.40am on Friday.

Norfolk police closed the road in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Alert - Swaffham #A47 blocked at Mcdonalds roundabout in Swaffham long queues. First A B & C diverting — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) August 7, 2020

Highways England set up diversions for drivers.

First Bus reported delays on routes due to “long queues.”

The road reopened at about 10am.