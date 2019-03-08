Two-vehicle collision on A47 causes traffic delays
PUBLISHED: 12:53 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 14 March 2019
Motorists are experiencing delays on the A47 near Dereham following a collision.
Norfolk police were called to the collision between a van and a car at Hockering at 10.20am on Thursday.
The westbound carriageway is blocked at Sandy Lane and recovery has been requested for the vehicles.
There is some disruption to First and Konect bus services travelling through the area.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman said officer remained on scene to control traffic while awaiting vehicle recovery.
The people involved are believed to have sustained only minor injuries.
• Check our live traffic map before you travel.