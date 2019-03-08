A47 closed in both directions after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on a major Norfolk road.

The A47 at Scarning is closed following an RTC. Police and Ambulance are both on scene. Please avoid the area. Diversions are in place. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 29, 2019

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions between the A1075 and Draytonhall Lane following a road traffic collision just after 6am.

Police and the ambulance service are both at the scene, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The collision is reportedly between a car and a van.

Norfolk Police have said diversions are in place.

Fire engines from Dereham, Carrow, Watton and Hingham also attended the collision near Scarning on the A47.

The crews provided casualty care and scene safety.

Radio Norfolk are reporting very busy traffic through the centre of Dereham on London Road.

A47: Reports in of a collision closing the #A47 at Dereham in both directions between the A1075 and Draytonhall Lane. [6:47] KP — BBC Norfolk Travel (@BBCNrfkTravel) August 29, 2019

