A47 closed in both directions after collision
PUBLISHED: 07:21 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 29 August 2019
Archant
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on a major Norfolk road.
The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions between the A1075 and Draytonhall Lane following a road traffic collision just after 6am.
Police and the ambulance service are both at the scene, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
The collision is reportedly between a car and a van.
Norfolk Police have said diversions are in place.
Fire engines from Dereham, Carrow, Watton and Hingham also attended the collision near Scarning on the A47.
The crews provided casualty care and scene safety.
Radio Norfolk are reporting very busy traffic through the centre of Dereham on London Road.
