A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 17:36 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 02 March 2020

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, are dealing with a crash which has closed a stretch of the A47 in both directions.

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

The Acle straight is shut both ways between the Acle and Runaham roudabouts with police asking motorists to find an alternate route.

It is believed the road could be closed for five hours, with traffic being turned around.

One motorist described seeing an air ambulance, three ambulances and two police cars on the scene to attend to a car in a ditch.

A spokesman from the East Anglian air ambulance confirmed its Anglia One helicopter had been tasked to attend an RTC at 5.03pm.

Norfolk Fire Service sent three fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea and Carrow to the Acle straight at 5pm.

A fire service spokesman said crews rescued two casualties from a vehicle using hydraulic mechanical equipment.

Crews left the scene an hour later.

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

More to follow.

