A149 coast road reopens after crash

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:27 PM April 4, 2021    Updated: 1:55 PM April 4, 2021
A149 closed

Police closed the main A149 coast road after a collision between Heacham and Snettisham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Part of the main A149 at Heacham has reopened after a crash this lunchtime.

Police closed the stretch between Norfolk Lavender and Lamsey Lane after the incident, which happened around 12-noon.

Traffic was being diverted along Lamsey Lane and queues built up through parts of the village.

Those travelling through Heacham had another road closure to contend with. Station Road, near the village surgery, has been closed off for drainage works.

Long queues had built up, stretching past the Ken HIll roundabout, before the main road was reopened at 1.30pm. 

Details of the crash have not yet been released. 


