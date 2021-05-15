News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Traffic delays after accident partially blocks A148

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:22 PM May 15, 2021   
Police attend traffic accident at Postwick. Picture: James Bass

Traffic has been moving slowly on a busy Norfolk road following a late afternoon accident. 

The collision took place on the A148 just outside Fakenham near to the A1067 Clipbush Lane. 

The road was still partially blocked around 5.30pm with traffic slowly when passing the crash scene. 

Elsewhere, emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on Guardian Road in Norwich on Saturday evening. 

One fire crew from Earlham attended the scene after receiving the call at 6.07pm. 

The crew made the scene and vehicles safe with the road cleared by 6.30pm.

Aaron McMillan
Sarah Burgess
Ben Hardy
Ben Hardy
