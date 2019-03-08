Search

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

PUBLISHED: 19:45 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 12 May 2019

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash - the third accident to have occurred on the same stretch of road in just over a week.

Four vehicles are understood to have been involved in a collision on the A146 at the Barnby Bends at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 12, with the road blocked for more than an hour.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service all attended the scene, with firefighters releasing five casualties from their vehicles.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from Beccles fire station were alerted to a road traffic collision in Barnby.

The brigade spokesman said: "Fire crews released five casualties using specialist equipment."

The crews had left the scene by 6.09pm.

It is the latest incident to have happened on the Barnby Bends after a motorist was freed from their vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on Beccles Road just after 8pm on Friday, May 3.

And on Wednesday, May 8, Suffolk Police were called out at 1.59pm to a single-vehicle collision after a Renault Clio had to be recovered when it careered off the A146 road.

