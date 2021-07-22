New signs to be installed after grandmother killed crossing A143

Published: 2:15 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM July 22, 2021

Grandmother Jennifer Potter, who died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Smith

Improved signage is to be installed on a road where a grandmother was struck and killed by a car.

Jennifer Potter had been walking back to her Bungay home from an evening in the pub with her husband when she was struck by a Toyota Yaris on the A143 at Ditchingham on October 2, 2020.

At an inquest last month into the 61-year-old's death, her husband James Potter said it was a walk they had done "a thousand times before."

The hearing was adjourned, however, after questions were raised over how long the driver, Harry Knight, had been travelling for.

He had been driving from his home in Portsmouth to his parent's home in Beccles when the crash occurred at around 8.15pm.

The inquest resumed at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, July 22, where statements from Mr Knight were read out, in which he confirmed, having left his Portsmouth home between 3.30pm and 4pm, he stopped for a break at Clacket Lane services on the M25.

A police investigation into the driver found no evidence of alcohol, cannabis or cocaine in his system, while his phone was only in use as a satnav.

He told the inquest he was travelling at less than the 60mph speed limit due to the rain that night, and because he was "not too familiar" with the area.

Another driver, who had been behind the Yaris prior to the crash, previously estimated they had been travelling at around 50mph at the time.

Concluding Mrs Potter, a mother-of-two, died as a result of a road traffic collision, Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opted against writing a prevention of future deaths report.

Having heard representations from Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council's highways department, she noted changes to signage are being made, while changes to lighting and the speed limit of the road have been carefully considered.

Following the crash, Mrs Potter's daughter Jasmine Smith paid tribute to the grandmother-of-seven, saying: "She was the life and soul and her smile could light up any room."