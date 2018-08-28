Search

Motorists warned of delays due to road closure following crash

PUBLISHED: 07:35 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 07 January 2019

Motorists have been warned to expect possible delays following a crash in Norfolk.

Police have warned the A143 is currently closed following a “non serious” crash in the Bradwell area.

According to police, the closure is from the new roundabout at Bradwell to just before the Belton/Browston crossroads.

Motorists have been advised that a shortcut is possible through Belton.

Police say the road will be open as soon as possible.

Great Yarmouth Police have advised the public about the road closure on social media.

It is understood Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance at the incident.

Meanwhile one fire appliance from Great Yarmouth attended a car fire on Pound Lane in the town at just after 4am today (Monday, January 7).

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the vehicle fire.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

