A140 closed after three vehicle crash
Published: 7:07 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 7:19 PM August 18, 2021
Part of the A140 is currently closed after a crash involving three vehicles.
Police were called to the incident outside the Plough Inn pub on Old Norwich Road in Marham, between Norwich and Aylsham, at around 5pm this evening.
The road is blocked in both directions and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
It is thought that one person is injured and at least one person is trapped in their car, however, the severity of the injury is not yet known.
Fire and ambulance crews are also on the scene.
The crash involved a white Mercedes, black BMW and a red Mazda.
