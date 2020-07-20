Driver and passengers hospitalised after car crashed into lamppost

A driver and passengers were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A12 at Kessingland on July 20. PHOTO: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter Archant

A driver and passengers were taken to hospital this morning after a car crashed into a lamppost on the A12.

Officers at Suffolk Police were called to the A12 at Kessingland following the single-car crash after a Mitsubishi Lancer left the road and hit a lamppost.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two ambulances were called to the scene at 6.30am, with the driver and passengers taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was temporarily closed due to petrol on the road, but both carriageways reopened after the car was recovered at 8am.

Fire crews from South Lowestoft, North Lowestoft and Wrentham were also called to the scene to assist emergency services with casualty care and making the scene safe.