Man suffers 'life-changing' injury in A11 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:51 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 16 May 2019

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

A man has sustained a "life-changing" injury in a car crash on the A11.

Norfolk Police were called at 5.15am on Thursday to reports that a vehicle was on its side in a field off the southbound carriageway near Wymondham, about two miles from the Mulbarton junction.

Officers attended along with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Fire crews from Hethersett, Wymondham and Earlham also attended and helped to release a man from the vehicle.

An ambulance service spokesman said the man had sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken by road ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

However, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the "life-changing" nature of the injuries meant he may be transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The nearside lane of the southbound carriageway was closed while police dealt with the incident and reopened shortly after 10.30am.

Man suffers 'life-changing' injury in A11 crash

