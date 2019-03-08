Tailback on A11 after caravan crash
PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 October 2019
Archant
Queues are building on the A11 following a crash between a car and a caravan.
The accident between a car towing a caravan and a second car happened at around 10.15 on the A11 near Spooner Row.
You may also want to watch:
The southbound carriageway is blocked as the vehicles await recovery, and police are on scene managing congestion.
Drivers said long tail backs were forming for several miles between Hethersett and Attleborough.
Police officers said the crash was damage only and nobody had been injured.
Stay up to date with travel news via our live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.