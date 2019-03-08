Search

Tailback on A11 after caravan crash

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 October 2019

The A11 is blocked near Spooner Row following an accident between a car and a caravan. Photo: Google

Queues are building on the A11 following a crash between a car and a caravan.

The accident between a car towing a caravan and a second car happened at around 10.15 on the A11 near Spooner Row.

The southbound carriageway is blocked as the vehicles await recovery, and police are on scene managing congestion.

Drivers said long tail backs were forming for several miles between Hethersett and Attleborough.

Police officers said the crash was damage only and nobody had been injured.

Stay up to date with travel news via our live traffic map.

