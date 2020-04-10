Search

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

PUBLISHED: 06:40 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 10 April 2020

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A crash has completely shut the Norwich-bound A11 at Attleborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a lorry, at just before 5am today (Friday, April 10).

Firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham went to the scene, helping treat a casualty.

They also put down granules to make the area safe, but the road has been shut in the Norwich direction.

Norfolk police said, in a tweet at just after 5.45am: “The Norwich bound carriageway at Attleborough is completely closed due to an HGV collision.

“The southbound carriageway is open. Highways Agency on scene, diversions being implemented.”

Highways England tweeted that the northbound carriageway was shut from the Stag roundabout to the B1077 because of a “serious traffic collision”.

They said an HGV which was travelling on the southbound carriageway had crossed the central reservation.

They added that the agency’s contractors were working to clear debris and spillages at the scene.

