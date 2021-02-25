News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:48 AM February 25, 2021   
Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The A11 had to be closed briefly after two lorries carrying abnormal loads tried – and failed – to pass through some roadworks.

Police were called at 3.10pm on Wednesday, and had to close the road at East Harling for a short time to allow the lorries and escort to turn around.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the road was reopened after around five minutes.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team escorted the abnormal loads, which had markers sprayed onto white coverings and were being pulled by Scania lorries, to a lay-by.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

There, 14 separate offences were reported, including the fact the front number plate of the escort vehicle had been covered by a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Clifton Road check site during a day of action in Lowestoft on February 22, 2021.

Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus