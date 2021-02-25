A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks

Published: 6:48 AM February 25, 2021

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The A11 had to be closed briefly after two lorries carrying abnormal loads tried – and failed – to pass through some roadworks.

Police were called at 3.10pm on Wednesday, and had to close the road at East Harling for a short time to allow the lorries and escort to turn around.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the road was reopened after around five minutes.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team escorted the abnormal loads, which had markers sprayed onto white coverings and were being pulled by Scania lorries, to a lay-by.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

There, 14 separate offences were reported, including the fact the front number plate of the escort vehicle had been covered by a sign saying 'wide load'.

Police pulled over two abnormal loads on the A11 on Wednesday, and reported them for 14 offences including covering the front number plate of the escort van with a sign saying 'wide load'. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary



