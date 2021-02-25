A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The A11 had to be closed briefly after two lorries carrying abnormal loads tried – and failed – to pass through some roadworks.
Police were called at 3.10pm on Wednesday, and had to close the road at East Harling for a short time to allow the lorries and escort to turn around.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said the road was reopened after around five minutes.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team escorted the abnormal loads, which had markers sprayed onto white coverings and were being pulled by Scania lorries, to a lay-by.
There, 14 separate offences were reported, including the fact the front number plate of the escort vehicle had been covered by a sign saying 'wide load'.