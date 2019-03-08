A11 closed at Attleborough because of burning vehicle
PUBLISHED: 19:34 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 19 July 2019
Archant
Part of the A11 in Norfolk has been closed while emergency services tackle a vehicle fire.
The northbound lanes at Attleborough have been blocked while the situation is dealt with.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene at just before 7pm today (Friday, July 19) and Norfolk police tweeted that the force's Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team had gone to the scene.
