A11 carriageway closed following early hours crash

PUBLISHED: 07:08 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 19 October 2019

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View)

Archant

The busiest road into Norfolk is closed this morning following a crash in the early hours of the morning.

Police have closed the northbound carriageway of the A11 near Mildenhall following a crash at around midnight which left the central reservation in urgent need of repair.

The incident happened close to the Mildenhall Fiveways roundabout and as of 6.30am this morning a stretch of the road remained closed between the A1065 at Barton Mills and the junction with the B1106.

Traffic is being diverted through Lakenheath via the A1065 and B1106, before rejoining the A11 at the B1107 roundabout.

A spokesman for Highways England advised motorists to re-route or delay their journeys as works to repair the central reservation are carried out.

The southbound carriageway is not affected by the incident.

More will follow as further information is made available. No information has been made available about people involved in the crash at this stage.

