Morning crash leaves two motorists with minor injuries

The A1095 at Bulcamp Drift. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Two motorists are believed to have suffered minor injuries after a crash this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the A1095 between Blythburgh and Southwold at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 23, following reports of a two vehicle collision.

You may also want to watch:

Both vehicles required recovery and a clean-up operation was launched to clear debris and petrol from the road, near to Bulcamp Drift.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they had been alerted at around 9.30am, but crews were not required to attend.

Traffic is reportedly coping well at this stage.