Road closed for more than 12 hours after 'substance' spill

The A1066 was closed near Southwood Lodge, Rushford, Thetford after a lorry shed its load. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A road was closed for more than 12 hours after a lorry shed its load.

Police said a 'substance' had spilled from the vehicle on a road near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to the A1066 near Southwood Lodge, Rushford, Thetford at about 2pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said yesterday that a "substance" had spilled on the road and urged people to avoid the area, with diversions put in place.

The road did not re-open until 4am on Saturday morning.

But police warned drivers they could still face delays because of temporary traffic lights put in place close to Southwood Lodge.

Firefighters from Thetford, Carrow and Sprowston went to the scene and helped make it safe.