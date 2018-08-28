A10 closed after ‘serious’ two vehicle crash

The A10 is closed north of Downham Market following a serious crash. Picture: Google Archant

The A10 has been closed after a “serious” crash near the Wimbotsham junction.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police are on scene and diversion are in place with motorists being advised to avoid the area for the forseeable future.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called at 11am to reports of a serious road traffic collision near to the Wimbotsham turning.

“It is a road traffic collision between two vehicles. The road is currently closed and diversions are currently in place.”

On Twitter, Kings Lynn Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on the A10 near the Wimbotsham turning and the road is currently closed.

“We are advising all motorists to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.”