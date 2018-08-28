Search

A10 closed after ‘serious’ two vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 12:28 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 03 December 2018

The A10 is closed north of Downham Market following a serious crash. Picture: Google

Archant

The A10 has been closed after a “serious” crash near the Wimbotsham junction.

Norfolk Police are on scene and diversion are in place with motorists being advised to avoid the area for the forseeable future.

A spokesman for the police said: “We were called at 11am to reports of a serious road traffic collision near to the Wimbotsham turning.

“It is a road traffic collision between two vehicles. The road is currently closed and diversions are currently in place.”

On Twitter, Kings Lynn Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious RTC on the A10 near the Wimbotsham turning and the road is currently closed.

“We are advising all motorists to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.”

