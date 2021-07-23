Motorcyclist planned to propose to girlfriend before crash, inquest hears

Published: 1:04 PM July 23, 2021

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, where a motorcyclist died in a collision Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A gifted 21-year-old veterinary nurse was killed in a crash days before he planned to propose to his girlfriend, an inquest has heard.

The family of Zach Futter paid tribute to their much-loved son and brother at his inquest on Friday, July 23.

Mr Futter, from King's Lynn, died at the scene on the A10 at South Runcton, near King's Lynn, on Monday, January 13, 2020, following a collision between his motorbike and a red Ford Focus, near the junction with School Road.

The 21-year-old, who is one of six brothers, worked as a veterinary nurse at Vets4pets, in King's Lynn, and the court heard he had bought a ring having planned to propose to his girlfriend.

His father Mark Futter said: "He would have qualified this year.

"He was looking at marrying his girlfriend Rebecca, he had bought a ring for her and was looking forward to his future with her.

"They are all fantastic sons but one of them will remain 21 forever. It is hard to put into words how you lose your son.

"He was very good with animals. Zach would have qualified as a veterinary nurse this year. He had a job in which he excelled.

"He met the girl of his dreams in Rebecca.

"He planned to ask her to marry him later that week.

"We will never get to have that happy news from them, or plan their wedding, their home or see any grandchildren."

The family of Zach Futter paid tribute to the 21-year-old during his inquest. - Credit: Archant

Further tributes were paid by his brothers Blake Hewitt and Chay Futter to the former College of West Anglia and Springwood High School pupil.

Mr Hewitt said: "He worked hard, there were many things I did not get to tell Zach. How proud I was of him and everything he had done and how much I loved and respected him. I cannot express how much I miss him."

The 21-year-old was also looking to complete his A1 bike license with hopes to become a bike instructor after being told by his teacher he would make a good instructor.

The inquest heard from witnesses on the A10 who saw the collision and stopped to assist Mr Futter by calling the emergency services and carrying out CPR until paramedics arrived.

Mr Futter's medical cause of death was a haemorrhage due to a road traffic collision.

Witness Carole Mitchell, who went to the driver of the Ford Focus, said: "She was repeating 'I did not see him, I did not see him. What have I done? What have I done?'"

Simon Foster, who saw the collision, described Mr Futter overtaking him prior to the collision and said his impression was the motorcyclist was an experienced rider.

An investigations report to the court said Mr Futter's Honda collided with the front left side of the Ford and was thrown from his motorcycle. The Ford had emerged into the lane and "gave him insufficient time and distance in which to avoid a collision."

Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, concluded Mr Futter's cause of death was a road traffic collision.

She said: "We did hear from Zach's family who paid tribute to Zach and clearly a much loved son and will be extremely missed."