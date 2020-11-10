Search

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 November 2020

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Since the onset of COVID-19, many people are re-evaluating what they now want from work. For those whose plans have been thrown off course, those looking to change career and those relishing a new start, teaching offers opportunities aplenty and the chance to make a real difference.

PASSIONATE: Abigail Welton loves being a teacher Picture: contributedPASSIONATE: Abigail Welton loves being a teacher Picture: contributed

Teachers contiune to play a major role in helping the communities they work within. At the start of the pandemic, dedicated staff kept schools open for the children of key workers. Applications for teacher training are now open for those looking for a rewarding career, offering pride and a real sense of purpose.

Teachers ...

*Inspire learning

*Develop minds

DYNAMIC: Jagpreet Hayre wanted a career where she could make a real difference Picture: contributedDYNAMIC: Jagpreet Hayre wanted a career where she could make a real difference Picture: contributed

*Bring pupils out of their shell

*Give students courage

*Instill self-worth in pupils

*Make them believe in themselves

*Challenge and push pupils further

*Open students’ eyes to what’s possible

*Help pupils stand on their own two feet

*Develop lifelong values

Like many jobs, teaching can prove hard work, but having a positive influence on pupils and seeing them succeed makes it a hugely rewarding career. As a new teacher, you’ll start on a minimum salary of £25,000 to £32,000, depending on location. And, with opportunities for progression, many in leadership roles earn significantly more.

To help you get into teaching, experienced teacher training advisers are also on hand to give you free application support and advice – they’re just a phone call, text or email away.

The Get Into Teaching service has experienced advisers available to offer free support and advice. For more information and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call 0800 3892500.

Helping children ‘a passion’

For Abigail Welton, teaching isn’t just a job. Or a vocation. It’s a passion.

“I feel so passionate, I just absolutely love it,” said the primary teacher at Engayne Primary, Upminster.

Abigail was working in a comfortable media job when she chose to switch paths. “The idea of working with children and making a difference really appealed to me,” explained the 31-year-old.

Once accepted in 2018, Abigail embarked on a school-based and online course, taking her own class for the first time in 2019.

And, since coronavirus struck, she has grown to appreciate even more her public sector role. “Security wasn’t the reason I went into teaching but I realise I am lucky to have a job where I am very secure.

“If you’re thinking about making a career change to teaching, I can’t say ‘do it’ enough, because you can make such a difference to children’s lives. You won’t regret it.”

‘Every day is so different’

For secondary school science teacher Jagpreet Hayre, it was the dedication of two former sixth form leaders that inspired her to enter teaching.

“That’s when I understood just how important teachers are,” said the 27-year-old. “I always knew I wanted a career that was dynamic and different, something where I could make a real difference.”

More than a third of students and graduates surveyed earlier this year view teaching and the education sector as serving among the most important roles in society.

Said Jagpreet: “After seeing first-hand how you can influence students’ lives – not just academically but socially – I dived headfirst into teaching. I loved it. Every day is so different.

“I didn’t go into teaching thinking about job security. I went into it because I love it. But, now that so many people have been made redundant or furloughed, I’ve come to appreciate just how secure it is.”

Some careers are more rewarding than others. Learn more at getintoteaching.education.gov.uk

