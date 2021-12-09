92-year-old manager to open new RSPCA charity shop

A 92-year-old woman is set to open a new charity shop in King's Lynn at the end of the week.

Marie Hayes will become one of Norfolk's oldest shop managers when she opens the new RSPCA shop in New Conduit Street on Saturday, December 11.

The store will be run entirely by volunteers headed up by Ms Hayes, who has worked with the charity for more than 40 years.

She will be joined by general manager Carl Saunders who said he was looking forward to the opening.

He said: “The team have been working round the clock to get our new shop ready to open just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

92-year-old store manager Marie Hayes with her daughter Sandy. - Credit: RSPCA

“I cannot thank everyone enough for all their efforts and we are all so excited to now have an opening day - and we hope the local community will support us."

The charity’s other shop in Norfolk Street is temporarily closed, but will reopen again soon as a book, music and DVD store.

Both stores are currently looking for new volunteers with anyone who is interested urged to complete a form or call 01553 618889.



