90 minute delays expected as train hits deer

PUBLISHED: 20:08 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:08 21 January 2020

Passengers are facing 90 minute delays after a train hit an obstruction this evening. Picture: Archant

Passengers are facing 90 minute delays after a train hit an obstruction this evening. Picture: Archant

Archant

Evening commuters are facing up to 90 minute delays after a train hit a deer.

Passengers on the 4.30pm train between Liverpool Street and Norwich had to come to a standstill after an object struck a train, between Ipswich and Needham Market. An assisting train was sent to the site.

Greater Anglia said 15 services are currently affected between Norwich and London Liverpool Street with disruptions expected until 11pm.

A train spokesman said: "It was a deer. We are trying to get people on the move. Buses are on the way to Norwich, Ipswich and Cambridge. We are running as many trains that we can.

"Due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Ipswich and Needham Market some lines are blocked.

"Train services between Ipswich and Norwich/Cambridge and Peterborough are subject to severe delays short notice alterations/cancellations."

Anyone facing delays were asked to make a claim through the company's delay repay scheme.

More to follow.

