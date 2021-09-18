Foundation 'overwhelmed' by launch day support in memory of Lee Calton

Published: 7:00 PM September 18, 2021

Hundreds of people attended the launch event of a foundation set up in memory of a "kind, caring and passionate" man.

The official launch of the 8:56 Foundation, set up in memory of Lee Calton, took place on Friday, September 17, with more than 500 people attending.

8:56 Foundation members and volunteers. Kneeling are (from left) Jodie Calton, Sarah Bromfield, Annabel Park and Natasha Colman. - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Calton, 37, was pronounced dead at his address in King's Lynn on April 15. An inquest into the financial advisor's death heard how he had become depressed and worried over the impact that lockdown was having on his businesses. The coroner concluded that his death was suicide.

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

His friends and family have since launched the foundation in the Arsenal and King's Lynn Town football fan's memory, which is named after the train Mr Calton and his friends would catch out of King's Lynn station on a Saturday morning.

Football players took part in a training session at West Lynn Social Club on Friday, wearing the foundation's slogan 'It's time to talk', with entertainment, including a disco, a bar and barbecue also part of the launch.

Matt Oakes said the support was overwhelming and "exceeded expectations".

He said: "The venue could barely cope with the amount of people that were there. It was amazing."

The founder said the event aimed to raise awareness about mental health and fundraise to help make 8:56 a registered charity, in the hopes it can become involved with local support groups and "fill any voids that might be within the system".

He said: "Lee was my brother-in-law, we were also close friends, there's three of us on the trust who are related to Lee, and Lee's sisters are heavily involved.

"We're very passionate about it and we're willing to push this as far as we can to make a difference.

"Our long-term goal is to have our own group of counsellors and have the funds to offer people private care if needed."

He added another idea was to offer mental health first-aid training courses to football coaches.

Mr Oakes thanked the community, launch sponsors and the Samaritans for their support.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 - both are available 24/7.

