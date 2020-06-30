Search

Advanced search

‘A beautiful buzzing pillar of the community’ - group’s £800,000 fundraising bid to buy garden centre

PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 30 June 2020

Lou Gardiner and her daughter Lauren Gardiner, ACE'’s general manager. Picture: supplied by Lou Gardiner

Lou Gardiner and her daughter Lauren Gardiner, ACE'’s general manager. Picture: supplied by Lou Gardiner

Archant

A charitable organisation hopes to raise £800,000 to transform a former garden centre into a training and development centre for disadvantaged people.

The former Aylsham Garden Centre in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe former Aylsham Garden Centre in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action Community Enterprises (ACE), which was founded by Lou Gardiner in 2011, provides education and training through a range of projects, courses and study programmes to schoolchildren, young people and adults.

It plans to buy Aylsham Garden Centre, which closed down last October, and is being sold by online auction on July 22.

Mrs Gardiner, ACE managing director, said: “The project’s aim is that ACE will trade, train and support. We will open the garden centre, shop and café as a community driven business, give it its rightful place as a beautiful, buzzing pillar of the community.

“Our concept is designed to regenerate the economy through building innovative and creative problem solving, positive actions to help young people, adults, families, communities and businesses to rebuild.

Lou Gardiner and her daughter Lauren Gardiner of the charitable organisation Action Community Enterprises (ACE) hopes to raise �800,000 to transform Aylsham Garden Centre into a training and development centre for disadvantaged people. Picture: Denise Bradley/supplied by Lou GardinerLou Gardiner and her daughter Lauren Gardiner of the charitable organisation Action Community Enterprises (ACE) hopes to raise �800,000 to transform Aylsham Garden Centre into a training and development centre for disadvantaged people. Picture: Denise Bradley/supplied by Lou Gardiner

“We are in the process of accessing funds to make this project happen, and launching a GoFundMe page. We are looking to raise £800,000.

“We want to collaborate as much as possible with individuals, other VCSE (voluntary, community and social enterprise sector) and businesses.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Gardiner runs ACE with her daughter Lauren Gardiner, who manages the day-to-day running of its Rackheath base, together with a team of dedicated staff. It is now helping individuals between the ages of seven and 65.

MORE: Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Auction House said that the garden centre in Norwich Road offers lots of potential, and could possibly be reopened for another use, subject to planning permission.

It has 10,000 sq ft of selling space with a plant nursery area and large customer car park.

Auction House describes it as having “development potential” which could be “reopened with minimal investment”.

It was once owned by Gary Woodley, who was jailed for stealing £480,000 from his elderly mother, and lost his business as a result of his actions.

It was later sold to the current owners, who have no connection with Woodley.

Organisations that want to get involved in the project should call ACE on 01603 702308 or email lou.gardiner@ace-project.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

‘We are not going to be sacking the coach next week’ - Webber on City’s grand plan

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has reiterated the Canaries best players will only go on the club's terms in the future Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli, who has announced his retirement, with staff member Indre Tumenaite. Photo: Steve Adams

‘You might as well follow your dreams’ - woman to open florist after being made redundant

Penney Spall who is opening Penney's Flowers and Crafts Centre on July 1. Picture: Cathryn Lloyd