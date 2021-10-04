Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure

Published: 7:14 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 7:33 AM October 4, 2021

The eight passengers were rescued from the boat that was 75pc underwater when rescue crews reached it. - Credit: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Eight people, including a 92-year-old woman, were rescued from a sinking boat on the River Bure last night.

Hemsby Broads Rescue were called at 6pm on Sunday, October 3, to attend to a sinking vessel near Belaugh.

When on scene, alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the rescue crew were faced with a boat already 75pc under water, with passengers huddled together on the part which was not submerged.

Two of the people on board were half in the water due to the restricted space.

The Hemsby Broads Rescue team received the call about the sinking boat at 6pm on October 3, 2021. - Credit: Hemsby Broads Rescue

All eight passengers were rescued and transported back to the shore where coastguard teams were on hand for immediate aid.

Those involved were handed over to the ambulance service for further assessment.

Daniel Hurd, the Coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat, said: “This was a professional and well executed joint operation, our thanks to the fire service who were also instrumental along with the coastguard and ambulance service in this joint services rescue.

“I have no doubt that if it wasn’t for the joint effort of the emergency services involved this could have ended badly for the casualties.”