7 great pizza restaurants in Norfolk

Let's celebrate Norfolk's independent pizza restaurants on National Pizza Day 2019 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto www.sebatataru.ro

It’s National Pizza Day on February. Spread the love for some of Norfolk’s best independent pizzerias.

1. Brick Pizza

Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich, and pop-ups at Redwell Brewery on weekends

Price: From £5 to £12

A cool, casual restaurant where bookings aren’t taken. It’s popular (and pretty small) so you might have to queue at busy times, but it’s worth it. These pizzas are super fresh, crafted with homemade dough and come to the table (in the box) all charred at the edges, their toppings bubbling lava-like on top.

You’ve got all the classics, plus specials such as The Cheeky, named for its topping of guanciale – cured pig’s cheek used in authentic Roman carbonara. If you fancy something different, there are white pizzas (we like the Manca, with poached pears, honey, walnuts and gorgonzola), and there’s a vegan pizza too.

2. Donnelli’s Pizzeria

Where: Timber Hill, Norwich

Prices: Large sized from £6.50 to £10.80

The interior looks pretty basic, but the food really is anything but. The wood-fired pizzas are cooked in accordance with the guidelines of La Vera Neapolitana, and there are white and tomato-topped bases available.

Favourites include the Pompei, with mozzarella, mushrooms, mortadella and ricotta, and the Livorno, with mozzarella, spicy salami, egg and Parmesan. The dough balls are a big hit with kids. Desserts are homemade (if you have room). And they do wine by the carafe which is a nice touch.

3. The Old King’s Head

Where: Brockdish near Diss

A truly delightful and original 13th century pub with very relaxing dining areas and ‘eclectic’ toilets. They specialise in real ales, have more than 150 gins to sample, and the smell of the homemade stone baked pizzas hits you as you walk in the door. We loved the pizza topped with real pancetta and coppa, and thought the starters, such as homemade tapenade, and the desserts, were excellent.

4. Shucks at the Yurt

Where: Thornham

Prices: From £9.50 to £12.50

Owner Phil has really gone all-out to make some of the most outrageous pizzas in Norfolk. These are sold from the takeaway shack to the side of the yurt. The business is currently closed for refurbishment but well worth seeking out once it’s re-opened. It’s incredibly family-friendly, and there are some excellent local drinks to sip on while you wait in the yurt, including cider made on site at Drove Orchard. Pizzas range from The Smoky Mexican for vegans, with smoked tofu, vegan cheese, refried black beans, pea guac, chipotle and chimichurri, to the very meaty The Greek, smothered in salt marsh lamb, cumin and mint koftes, fire roasted peppers, olives, artichokes and feta. There are loads of scrummy sides to choose from too. Dare we recommend the dirty fries?

5. Byfords

Where: 1-3 Shire Hall Plain, Holt

Prices: To eat in from £9.95 to £12.95

Byfords is an institution in Holt, being a mecca for general all-round yumminess, from deli goods, to pastries, pies, cakes and loads more. Pizza is available in the café or to takeaway, and diners can choose from a tomato ragu or pesto sauce base. Flavours range from the meat feast, with Parma ham, barbecue chicken, bacon, pepperoni, sweetcorn, red onions and buffalo mozzarella, to another covered in goat’s cheese, red onion marmalade, mozzarella, rocket and toasted pine nuts. Norfolk Passport members can get 20% off takeaways Monday to Friday.

6. The Lion

Where: Thurne

Prices: From £9.95 to £11.95

This pub, with a large garden and moorings, is a welcome sight for travellers on the haul between Wroxham and Potter Heigham on the Broads. It’s a good pit stop after Horning, travelling east, and has become very popular since it reopened under the same management as The White Horse in Neatishead. The pub is family and dog friendly and offers many real ales and an extensive gin and mixer list. Take a homemade stone baked pizza back to enjoy on your boat – the spicy one topped with pepperoni, red onion, jalapenos and sriracha sauce should hit the spot in this weather. Eating in, a half pizza with fries and salad is £9.95.

7. The Exchange

Where: Inside Jarrold, Norwich

Price: Large pizzas from £8 to £16.50

This is perhaps one of the pricier places to eat pizza in the county, but it is certainly worth it because they’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at their brilliant menu. Pizzas come in two sizes, and you can even choose whether to have an Italian-style or sourdough base. Toppings are quite simply luxurious, elegant and indulgent. Favourites include one topped with smoked salmon, avocado, pink grapefruit, rocket and yuzu crème fraiche, and other with maple pulled pork, caramelised apple, smoked Applewood cheese, crackling, olives and watercress. There’s even a chocolate and banana pizza for pud, jazzed up with pecan crumble.