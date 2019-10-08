Search

Seven best Chinese restaurants in Norwich according to TripAdvisor

PUBLISHED: 08:34 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 01 January 2020

Chef Sonny Ngai, ready to steam the dumplings at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse, which have been nominated for a national Golden Chopstick award. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chef Sonny Ngai, ready to steam the dumplings at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse, which have been nominated for a national Golden Chopstick award. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

From dumplings to noodles, Chinese cuisine has always remained a firm favourite among Norwich diners.

Riverbank Chinese in Riverside, Norwich. Picture: Google StreetviewRiverbank Chinese in Riverside, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

But with so many restaurants and takeways in the city centre, choosing where to eat can cause a headache.

Here are the top seven Chinese restaurants in Norwich according to TripAdvisor ratings.

1. Cosmo Norwich

Cosmo is a world food buffet in the heart of the city centre, which offers more than just a few Chinese favourites. The chain has a whole section dedicated to Chinese cuisine called World of Asia, and has food offerings from each of the country's eight regions. For those looking to join in on the action, the duck rolls are DIY and you can add freshly roasted duck, spring onion, cucumber and plum sauce.

Canton Chinese Restaurant. Photo: Google StreetviewCanton Chinese Restaurant. Photo: Google Streetview

Cost: An adult all you eat buffet starts from £15

2. Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse

Located just a stone's throw away from the city centre on Ber Street, Baby Buddha serves some of Norfolk's best dumplings. The family-run restaurant, which celebrated its 10th birthday this year, was one of the finalists in the best dumpling award category at The Golden Chopsticks Awards 2019. Dumpling chef Yuk-Sun learnt his craft at the five-star Peninsula hotel in Hong Kong and cooks from scratch on site.

Cost: Dimsum starts at £4.20

Tasty Chinese restaurant on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Dominic GilbertTasty Chinese restaurant on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

3. Wanfo House Chinese Restaurant

Earlham Road based Wanfo House Chinese Restaurant specialises in Cantonese style steamed dim sum. Diners can even tuck into a custard filled dumpling. Other offerings on the menu include a half Cantonese roasted duck, priced at £17.50

You may also want to watch:

Cost: Dim sum platter from £10.99

View this post on Instagram

Noodle heaven

A post shared by Cosmo Restaurants (@cosmorestaurants) on

4. Riverbank Chinese Buffet

The family run all you can eat buffet in the heart of Riverside serves starters, mains and dessert. It also boasts a Teppanyaki bar, where a chef cooks a selection of meat and fish fresh to order.

Cost: Evening buffet starts at £14.99

5. Royal Plaza Restaurant and Takeaway

The restaurant and takeaway opened on Earlham Road 30 years ago and offers a diverse menu. The fish dishes are extensive, with several dishes for mussels and squid. Diners can also BYOB without a corkage fee.

Cost: A set meal for one is £10.50

6. Canton Chinese Restaurant

Canton Chinese Restaurant on Thorpe Road is an all you can eat buffet with a twist - diners select items from a menu and they are served fresh. Tuck into BBQ Spare ribs but make sure you save room for dessert.

Cost: All you can eat from £14.99

7. Tasty

Tasty on Prince of Wales Road has been praised by reviewers on TripAdvisor for authentic cuisine, with one reviewer claiming it was the best traditional Chinese food in the country. It serves both Cantonese and Szechuan dishes, as well as dumplings.

Cost: Not advertised

