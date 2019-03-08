Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He shocked me with his kindness': six-year-old writes book to support abused animals

PUBLISHED: 14:03 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 27 August 2019

Bookworm and animal lover Oscar Payne, with his book 'The old man and his pets'. Photo: Hayley Payne

Bookworm and animal lover Oscar Payne, with his book 'The old man and his pets'. Photo: Hayley Payne

Archant

A six-year-old animal lover and bookworm from Beccles has shown amazing thoughtfulness and initiative by writing a book to support abused animals.

Bookworm and animal lover Oscar Payne, with his book 'The old man and his pets'. Photo: Hayley PayneBookworm and animal lover Oscar Payne, with his book 'The old man and his pets'. Photo: Hayley Payne

Mum Hayley Payne said her son Oscar burst into tears one evening while watching television with his family, when he saw an RSPCA advert on animal abuse.

She said: "The advert showed a dog with a growth on his head, and a cat that had been chucked out and rescued. Oscar howled in a way that I've never heard him cry before.

"This is the first time he's ever realised that people could treat pets and animals badly, and that shocked him.

'The old man and his pets' is Oscar's second book, and the first he has written for charity. Photo: Hayley Payne'The old man and his pets' is Oscar's second book, and the first he has written for charity. Photo: Hayley Payne

"He told me we need another kitten. He said we need to rescue it and proceeded to cry 'donate some money to the RSPCA to help animals'. He was willing to give ten pounds from his own birthday savings.

"That's a lot of money for a child, and I was going to match it. But somehow we got talking about books - he had written a book last year, and he said he could write another book and sell it."

You may also want to watch:

And that's exactly what he did - so far Oscar has already had more than twenty people come and collect his newest book, 'The old man and his pets', which costs £1 with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

Mrs Payne said: "I'm shocked for him to come up with that. It's very mature. He's a thinker and he's got a kind heart. He's a terrific little child."

Oscar goes to Bungay Primary School, and has one brother, Eliot.

The brothers have been "so excited" when someone comes to the door to collect their copy of the book.

Oscar's mum said: "He is waiting by the door, and every day he asks if someone else has bought one yet.

"He's a real bookworm. He's only six but he's read all the Road Dahl books. This has really meant a lot to him."

There are only six copies of the book left, which Hayley Payne has been selling on Facebook. Already raising more than £20, Mrs Payne said she will have to print more copies.

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a van at Diss Station. Picture: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

County councillor blasts disability campaigners as ‘selfish’

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton with the email they received from Norfolk County Councillor Margaret Stone. Picture: Neil Didsbury

£7 million investment in Norwich Airport will see 54,000 sq ft hangar built

(L-R) James Shipley, finance director at KLM UK Engineering; Peter van der Horst managing director at KLM UK Engineering; Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport; Mark Thomas finance director at Satys Air Livery UK; Paul Woods, sales director at Satys Air Livery UK. Picture: Jon Rogers

Mini Meet returns to King’s Lynn

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists