'He shocked me with his kindness': six-year-old writes book to support abused animals

Bookworm and animal lover Oscar Payne, with his book 'The old man and his pets'. Photo: Hayley Payne Archant

A six-year-old animal lover and bookworm from Beccles has shown amazing thoughtfulness and initiative by writing a book to support abused animals.

Mum Hayley Payne said her son Oscar burst into tears one evening while watching television with his family, when he saw an RSPCA advert on animal abuse.

She said: "The advert showed a dog with a growth on his head, and a cat that had been chucked out and rescued. Oscar howled in a way that I've never heard him cry before.

"This is the first time he's ever realised that people could treat pets and animals badly, and that shocked him.

'The old man and his pets' is Oscar's second book, and the first he has written for charity. Photo: Hayley Payne 'The old man and his pets' is Oscar's second book, and the first he has written for charity. Photo: Hayley Payne

"He told me we need another kitten. He said we need to rescue it and proceeded to cry 'donate some money to the RSPCA to help animals'. He was willing to give ten pounds from his own birthday savings.

"That's a lot of money for a child, and I was going to match it. But somehow we got talking about books - he had written a book last year, and he said he could write another book and sell it."

And that's exactly what he did - so far Oscar has already had more than twenty people come and collect his newest book, 'The old man and his pets', which costs £1 with all proceeds going to the RSPCA.

Mrs Payne said: "I'm shocked for him to come up with that. It's very mature. He's a thinker and he's got a kind heart. He's a terrific little child."

Oscar goes to Bungay Primary School, and has one brother, Eliot.

The brothers have been "so excited" when someone comes to the door to collect their copy of the book.

Oscar's mum said: "He is waiting by the door, and every day he asks if someone else has bought one yet.

"He's a real bookworm. He's only six but he's read all the Road Dahl books. This has really meant a lot to him."

There are only six copies of the book left, which Hayley Payne has been selling on Facebook. Already raising more than £20, Mrs Payne said she will have to print more copies.