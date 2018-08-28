Search

Advanced search

Church bells could soon be ringing out again, as project nears completion

PUBLISHED: 14:35 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 27 November 2018

L-R, the bellhanger (Andrew Nicholson), the project co-ordinator (Sue Morton) and the Rector (Fr Phil Blamire) testing the new gallery ringing floor. Picture: Sue Morton

L-R, the bellhanger (Andrew Nicholson), the project co-ordinator (Sue Morton) and the Rector (Fr Phil Blamire) testing the new gallery ringing floor. Picture: Sue Morton

Archant

A major fundraising project to restore six derelict bells at All Saints Church in Upper Sheringham has reached a new milestone.

The aim is to re-hang the bells in the church tower to enable traditional English full circle bell-ringing to take place for the first time since the 1930s. The project was launched in March and a target of £75,000 was set to pay for the restoration.

Sue Morton, appeal co-ordinator, said: “We have so far raised just over £46,000 from grants and personal donations towards our total.

“And we are now in a position to place the order with the bellhangers, Nicholson Engineering Ltd of Bridport, Dorset for the work to restore the bells.

“The bellhanger, Andrew Nicholson, has agreed dates for the work which will start with the dismantling of the current installation and the removal of the bells to his works in Dorset in July 2019.

“If all goes to plan, the work will be completed to enable the bells to be rung for remembrance and Christmas next year, which will be amazing.”

Once the work is completed, a balustrade will be installed, she added.

The project has received or been promised grants of £10,000 from North Norfolk Big Society Fund, £5,000 from Norwich Diocesan Association of Ringers, £2,000 from Ashton Charitable Trust, £1,750 from Allchurches Trust, £1,000 from Paul Bassham Charitable Trust, and £500 from Anne French Memorial Trust.

There are several more grants in the pipeline, but Mrs Morton added: “Please consider helping us out. All contributions no matter how large or small will be very gratefully received. Can you imagine a more exciting legacy than to be able to say ‘I helped those bells ring out?’“

Once the work is complete, there will be an opportunity for people to learn bell-ringing.

How to donate: send your donation to Sue Morton, 4 Linden Grove, Sheringham, NR26 8PD. Cheques payable to Upper Sheringham PCC. If you are able to gift aid your donation, ask Sue for a gift aid form on 01263 826078 or at suejmorton@gmail.com. To donate online go to: www.gofundme.com/upper-sheringham-bell-appeal.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents from a village in Norfolk rally round to help a homeless man get back on his feet

Residents help homeless man find his feet.

Homeless charity hopes to bring converted bus to Norwich

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast