Church bells could soon be ringing out again, as project nears completion

L-R, the bellhanger (Andrew Nicholson), the project co-ordinator (Sue Morton) and the Rector (Fr Phil Blamire) testing the new gallery ringing floor. Picture: Sue Morton Archant

A major fundraising project to restore six derelict bells at All Saints Church in Upper Sheringham has reached a new milestone.

The aim is to re-hang the bells in the church tower to enable traditional English full circle bell-ringing to take place for the first time since the 1930s. The project was launched in March and a target of £75,000 was set to pay for the restoration.

Sue Morton, appeal co-ordinator, said: “We have so far raised just over £46,000 from grants and personal donations towards our total.

“And we are now in a position to place the order with the bellhangers, Nicholson Engineering Ltd of Bridport, Dorset for the work to restore the bells.

“The bellhanger, Andrew Nicholson, has agreed dates for the work which will start with the dismantling of the current installation and the removal of the bells to his works in Dorset in July 2019.

“If all goes to plan, the work will be completed to enable the bells to be rung for remembrance and Christmas next year, which will be amazing.”

Once the work is completed, a balustrade will be installed, she added.

The project has received or been promised grants of £10,000 from North Norfolk Big Society Fund, £5,000 from Norwich Diocesan Association of Ringers, £2,000 from Ashton Charitable Trust, £1,750 from Allchurches Trust, £1,000 from Paul Bassham Charitable Trust, and £500 from Anne French Memorial Trust.

There are several more grants in the pipeline, but Mrs Morton added: “Please consider helping us out. All contributions no matter how large or small will be very gratefully received. Can you imagine a more exciting legacy than to be able to say ‘I helped those bells ring out?’“

Once the work is complete, there will be an opportunity for people to learn bell-ringing.

How to donate: send your donation to Sue Morton, 4 Linden Grove, Sheringham, NR26 8PD. Cheques payable to Upper Sheringham PCC. If you are able to gift aid your donation, ask Sue for a gift aid form on 01263 826078 or at suejmorton@gmail.com. To donate online go to: www.gofundme.com/upper-sheringham-bell-appeal.