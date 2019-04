Three-vehicle crash on A140

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A140. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash on the A140 north of Norwich.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.40am today. It was a non-injury involving three vehicles. It happened between Marsham and Hevingham. The road is now clear.”