Help us decide on the 25 icons of Norfolk for Norfolk Day 2022 - Credit: Archant / Supplied

There are just three weeks to go before Norfolk Day, and to mark the moment we are asking readers to tell us what they think the 25 icons of our great county are.

Norfolk Day is on July 27 and its celebrations promise to be a right royal knees up during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Now in its fifth year, the event is a celebration of the county, and its people and groups are encouraged to mark it in their own way.

Ideas of Boudicca through the ages - Credit: Archant

This year, the Eastern Daily Press is on the hunt to find the 25 things, organisations, or individuals that represent the county.

That could be anything from the Carrow Road stadium and Cromer Pier, to the iconic Happisburgh lighthouse and the snails at Great Yarmouth’s Joyland. Or how about significant historical figures such as Edith Cavell and Horatio Nelson.

Cromer Pier is known by many from all over the globe - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EDP editor David Powles said: "This a great chance to see what or who the people of Norfolk think to represent our wonderful county. It could be one of our National Trust properties, the Paston Letters, the north Norfolk coast, or even the 'queen of knitting' 93-year-old Margaret from Caister.

"Whatever or whoever you think it might be, we want to know.”

Colman's mustard is a household name - Credit: Submitted

Many objects and people that define Norfolk are obvious but we are on the lookout for wider inspiration like the writer, feminist philanthropist and anti-slavery advocate, Amelia Opie, or the late Barbara Miller who celebrated 50 years of serving as a Blue Badge tour guide in Norwich, for which she received an MBE in 1994.

Is Stephen Fry your Norfolk icon? - Credit: Sprout Pictures

A shortlist will be compiled and people will get to vote to decide the final 25. Suggestions should be emailed to norfolk@archant.co.uk with the subject header 'Norfolk Icons'.

The definitive list will be published on Norfolk Day.

Returning once again as Norfolk Day’s official sponsor is Richardson's Leisure Limited.

Richardson's is the sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day - Credit: Archant

To get involved email norfolk.day@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk, or visit the Norfolk Day group on Facebook, and don’t forget to use the #NorfolkDay hashtag.

Our Norfolk Store has all the items you need to celebrate our amazing county including bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners, and more. Visit the website norfolkstore.co.uk/store for more details.

Lotus is well associated with Norfolk with its HQ based in the county - Credit: Supplied

Is this one of the most memorable photographs in football history? Former NCFC player Jeremy Goss at Norwich City vs Bayern Munich in 1993 - Credit: Simon Finlay

Margaret Seaman, 93, has raised thousands for Norfolk hospitals with her knitting - Credit: Archant

Carly Gorton, aged 10 in this photograph, pushed for The Little Princess Trust to create their first-ever wig made from Afro hair. She was also crowned last year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney overall winner - Credit: Archant

Is this Norfolk's most iconic view? Happisburgh Lighthouse in all its glory - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Richardson's is the sponsor of this year's Norfolk Day - Credit: Archant



