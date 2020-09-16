‘Stupid’ 30mph limit could be slashed on four city roads

A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Claire Kidman, Cavan Stewart, Gaye De Leiros, Bill Chapamn & Marian Chapman Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The speed limit could be reduced on a group of city roads - after six years of campaigning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Georgia and Mum Abbie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Georgia and Mum Abbie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

People living in Thorpe Hamlet have campaigned to have the speed limit dropped to 20mph from 30mph on Quebec Road, Wolfe Road, Britannia Road and Montcalm Road.

Since 2014, concerns have been raised the current speed limit is not appropriate for the quiet residential area.

A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Claire Kidman and Cavan Stewart. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Claire Kidman and Cavan Stewart. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Now, though, Norfolk County Council has confirmed a proposal will be drawn up to see if the project can be delivered within budget.

A spokesperson said: “If we are able to proceed, a formal consultation to share our design with the local community and stakeholders would follow.

A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Cavan Stewart, Bill Chapman, Abbie, Claire Kidman, Tilly and Georgia. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN A group of campaigner are meeting over the speed limits in streets in Thorpe Hamlet. Cavan Stewart, Bill Chapman, Abbie, Claire Kidman, Tilly and Georgia. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We envisage the design, consultation and the legal process would take approximately 12 months to complete.”

You may also want to watch:

It follows a petition set up by Cavan Stewart, 69, and Claire Kidman, a finance officer for Realto and choir club teacher, which reached nearly 200 signatures.

Mr Stewart, retired, said: “There are no parking restrictions on those streets, which means there can be cars parked all over the place. That, coupled with speeding cars, means it is dangerous for children.

“The irony is that there are 20mph zones nearby, for example Kett’s Hill. It’s a mockery that these roads aren’t the same speed limit. We’re delighted steps are being taken towards dropping the limit.”

Ms Kidman, 53, said the community had been “worried and concerned” for a number of years about the traffic speed.

She said: “Slowing down the speed will mean residents will feel much safer. We’re really pleased the council has said it’s appropriate to have the speed dropped. We’ll be keeping a close eye on progress and we hope that it happens soon.”

Chris Jones, a Labour county councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, said: “The road is an accident waiting to happen and, with lots of young kids and adults in the area, it’s a really stupid place for a 30mph zone. I’m really pleased progress has been made and look forward to it hopefully happening.”