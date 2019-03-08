Search

Visitors enjoy atmosphere at Royal Norfolk Show's Grand Ring

PUBLISHED: 15:17 26 June 2019

Royal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Royal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A blanket of low cloud over Norfolk Showground did not darken the spirits of visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show's Grand Ring.

Royal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRoyal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crowds gathered in the grandstands, on the grass and by the railings surrounding the arena on Wednesday (June 26) to watch a colourful pageantry of showjumping, brass bands and cavalry.

And while some visitors were disappointed not to see the RAF Falcons, who had to cancel their morning jump due to the weather, they enjoyed the many other spectacles.

In the morning the Band of the Parachute Regiment, marching in formation, played on brass and percussion instruments a selection of rousing compositions, including the Superman movie theme.

In sunnier conditions that uplifting number would have been the perfect introduction to the next act, the RAF Falcons.

Royal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRoyal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

However, the low cloud scuppered those plans,

As the band wrapped up, spectators looked skyward, wondering if the parachutists were there, or if they would drop at all.

And their questions were answered when Flight Lieutenant Ash Grey-Smart, jump coordinator, entered the arena and announced: "Unfortunately we've got a bit of bad news.

"If you look to the skies you'll see a lot of low cloud, it is not safe for the team to jump.

Royal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodRoyal Norfolk Show, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"Sorry to disappoint you for now," he added.

Some of the audience sighed, and some filtered away, but most stayed to watch an exhibition of work horses followed by a musical ride of the Household Cavalry mounted regiment.

Cavalrymen wore uniforms in the style of the 19th century, delighting the crowd with well-executed military manoeuvres.

At the end of the pageant the riders saluted the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Lady Clare Margaret Agnew.

Lady Clare Margret Agnew High Sheriff of Norfolk watches the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment performing in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLady Clare Margret Agnew High Sheriff of Norfolk watches the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment performing in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The regiment's final flourish had a cavalryman galloping off the Grand Ring carrying a fluttering Union Jack.

"It's a sight that makes you proud to be British," the PA declared.

Lorraine Barton, 58, from Norwich, said she was enjoying the day and hoped the weather lasted.

"I try to get here every year if I can," she said.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment performing in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment performing in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Keith Roe, 69, said he enjoyed the atmosphere.

The Goodsons had travelled from outside Diss.

Edward Goodson, 8, said: "I quite like that every year there's something different."

Jane Goodson, his 72-year-old grandmother, said it was a shame the jump had been cancelled but added: "We'll find something to do."

See tomorrow's EDP for more pictures of the pageantry.

