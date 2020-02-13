Big Cuppa events raise £2,000

Carole Slaughter, Head of Fundraising at Big C, drops by the event held in the Gateley Ward at NNUH. Picture: Big C Archant

Delicious cakes have helped to raise more than £2,000 as part of a cancer charity's 40th anniversary year.

Chairman of Broadland District Council, Karen Vincent, who is supporting Big C during her year in office, held a Big Cuppa for all staff to raise £142. Picture: Big C Chairman of Broadland District Council, Karen Vincent, who is supporting Big C during her year in office, held a Big Cuppa for all staff to raise £142. Picture: Big C

Individuals and businesses across Norfolk held coffee mornings and tea parties as part of Big C's Big Cuppa event to mark World Cancer Day.

Virgin Money Lounge donated £960 from the day and the charity received nearly £900 from events held by the NNUH, Broadland Council. Centrum and Hethersett and Wymondham Velo Club, with more donations still coming in.

The charity is currently trying to raise £500,000 towards a new support centre in Dereham Road, and relocated its Great Yarmouth and Kings Lynn centres to more accessible premises.

Staff at Virgin Money Lounge raised £960 for Big C. Picture: Big C Staff at Virgin Money Lounge raised £960 for Big C. Picture: Big C

Carole Slaughter, Head of Fundraising at Big C said, "We are overwhelmed by the support for this year's Big Cuppa, which being held on World Cancer Day was so poignant for so many people. Donations are still coming in and we hope people will continue to hold 'Cuppas' for us throughout this our 40th year."