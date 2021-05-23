20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
You know you've got to slow you down. But how much have you got to slow you down by?
People driving through Banham in south Norfolk could be forgiven for being somewhat confused when they turn onto Mill Road.
For the sign on one side of the road says 20mph, while one on the other says 30.
So does that mean 20, 30 - or split the difference and call it 25?
A check online reveals the answer. For it looks like the signs appear to say 20mph on one side and 30 on the other, with one being turned around by a prankster.
