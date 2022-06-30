15 quirky things you only see at the Royal Norfolk Show 

Now that's a sight for sore eyes! - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

The Royal Norfolk Show is known for being a staple on the county's social calendar.

But with it also comes a whole host of quirky and fun features.

Here are a few from this year's show.

1. A giant knitted Sandringham Estate

Created by the ‘queen of knitting’, Margaret Seaman, of Caister, near Great Yarmouth, the 93-year-old has raised thousands displaying her handywork.

2. The Royal Family – including the Queen!

The show was lucky enough to welcome the Princess Royal on its opening day, but visitors had to make-do with a knitted version of the Queen, along with Wills and Kate and their children, as part of Margaret Seaman’s creation.

3. Chariot scooters horsing around

Now that's a sight for sore eyes! - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Each mounted with a horse head, the chariot scooters from Chariot Racing were something to be admired - and maybe feared - as they whizzed around the race track.

4. An inflatable, walk-through Big Bum

The team at the Big C – Norfolk's cancer charity – has welcomed more than 1,500 visitors through the giant inflatable aimed at promoting good health and health conditions.

5. Space horse hoppers

Happy horse (space)horsing around - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Kimblewick Equestrian Centre, an educator provider with Norfolk County Council, offers a variety of riding experiences from lessons to pony parties. The horsey inflatables gave the youngsters a great starting point to practice.

6. Brickies at work

Students and lecturers from City College Norwich spent the day building a wall mural depicting a bricklayer.

7. Donald Duck bush

Aw, Phooey! Donald Ducks wows crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Not just any Donald Duck, this giant-sized bush was a thing of beauty and skill brought to life by the team at Plantmania.

8. The recycled garden

The recycled garden by staff and students at Northgate High School in Dereham - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

You've heard of The Secret Garden, now meet the recycled garden. Students and staff from Northgate High School, in Dereham, have put together this garden display using recycled plastic, giant baked bean tins, and a plastic bin.

9. Toilet plant pots

The Allotment Project isn't one to shy away from recycling, reusing, and reinventing by using old toilets and sinks as a quirky plant pots.

10. A Roman soldier

An unusually happy Roman soldier - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Every show needs a Roman soldier, right? And there could not have been a happier one at the Good News Stand.

11. A Dalek

A Dalek - run! - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Threatening to exterminate all its path, a Dalek was on the war path with its sidekicks from Nor-Con.

12. Lumps of fat

One-pound lumps of fat - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Ever wondered what a pound of fat looks like? Then wonder no more as the team from the Big C had fat lumps on display to talk about healthy living.

13. Giant teapot

A giant teapot! - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

This would make a fabulous addition to any back garden – if you had the room for it, that is!

14. Rubber ducks in a sauna

Rub-a-dub-dub, there's a duck in a tub - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

The Hot Tub and SwimSpa Centre know how to look after its customers – especially the yellow plastic variety that quacks.

15. A dinosaur

Roar! There's a dinosaur - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

The Royal Norfolk Show would not be complete without this roar-some addition.