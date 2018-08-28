Search

Over £11,000 raised for cancer charity at golf day

PUBLISHED: 15:26 30 January 2019

More than £11,000 has been raised for a cancer charity at a golf day at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: Supplied by Josie Smith

Archant

More than £11,000 has been raised for a cancer charity at a golf day in mid Norfolk.

The 20th Macmillan Charity Golf Day was held at Barnham Broom Golf Club at the end of 2018, with over 100 golfers turning out to support the charity.

A grand total of £11,385 was raised at the golf day, which also included a dinner, auction and a raffle, with a variety of donated rounds of golf from many clubs which were sold by silent auction.

The latest sum raised brings the overall total from the 20 years the event has been running to over £200,000 thanks to the wide support of many different groups.

Next year’s charity event at Barnham Broom Golf Club is already being planned for October 4.

Are you taking part in a charity event in the Dereham, Fakenham, Wells or Reepham area? Contact our reporter Daniel Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

