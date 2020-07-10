Search

Advanced search

Funding support for communities passes £100,000

PUBLISHED: 14:20 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 10 July 2020

East Suffolk Council headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

East Suffolk Council headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

More than 60 groups have now benefitted from a special hardship fund established to support those in need.

As part of East Suffolk council’s response to the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable residents, a community fund was launched in March.

Thanks to funding from councillors, more than 60 groups tackling coronavirus have now benefitted from East Suffolk’s Covid-19 Community Fund – with East Suffolk Council having now paid out more than £102,000 to local community groups and organisations.

This includes Aldeburgh Good Neighbours Scheme, Beccles During Covid-19, Woodbridge Emergency Response Group, Suffolk Age UK, Supporting Lowestoft as well as local town and parish councils.

In March, it was agreed that all 54 East Suffolk ward councillors would donate £1,000 from their 2020/21 Enabling Communities Budgets towards an East Suffolk Covid-19 Community Fund.

In addition, the Community Partnership Board allocated £20,000 to the fund to tackle social isolation in relation to the current crisis.

Due to the success of the fund, councillors committed a further £60,000 in April, taking the total funding available to £134,000.

You may also want to watch:

This has enabled groups to continue providing vital services and support to vulnerable residents, such as delivering food or medicines, supporting those experiencing financial hardship and setting up telephone lines to support those feeling isolated.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “Much of the support which is being provided to vulnerable people in our communities is done so through local groups and their volunteers.

“These organisations are a lifeline for many people and make an incredible difference to the lives of those in need.

“I am delighted that we have given more than £100,000 to these groups to help them continue their vital work.

“It is important to stress that the Community Fund is not a Government fund which the council is administering.

“This is funding provided directly by the council and is something which all our councillors are committed to, as it directly supports our communities during these uncertain times.”

Grants of between £50 and £2,500 are available for projects which support local residents who are struggling due to the virus.

Larger requests for funding will be considered under exceptional circumstances.

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-funds/ for further information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘May we have our village back?’: fears over expansion of maltings

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v West Ham - Cantwell winning fitness battle

Todd Cantwell missed out against Watford with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Radio hosts’ jobs under threat as stations centralised

Presenters at Radio Norwich (Pictured: Offices in Norwich's Yarmouth Road) are under consultation. Picture: Google Maps

Developer bids to slash the number of affordable homes on 216-house estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node