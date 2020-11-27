Special 100th birthday celebration for RAF Second World War veteran

Published: 11:58 AM November 27, 2020

School pupils and businesses pulled together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a Second World War RAF veteran.

Grantham-born Tony Holmes, who rose up the ranks of Midland Bank after serving in the western desert of Egypt as well as in Iraq and Persia during the war, is a resident at St John's House care home, on Heigham Road, Norwich.

Tony Holmes, a resident from St John's House care home in Norwich, who has turned 100. Picture: Castlemeadow Care - Credit: Castlemeadow Care

He was presented with a folder containing over forty cards and poems, written by pupils from the Norwich School.

The celebration, which was also supported by local businesses, including Norwich Theatre Royal and the HSBC branch on London Street, Norwich, was organised by care home owners Castlemeadow Care due to coronavirus restrictions.

Director of operations, Garry Gardiner, said: "The support from the community, the family our staff and residents was overwhelming. We initially wanted to receive 100 birthday cards but our expectations were exceeded with over 200 on the day.”



