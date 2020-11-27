News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Special 100th birthday celebration for RAF Second World War veteran

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:58 AM November 27, 2020   
Tony Holmes, who is a resident at St John's House care home in Norwich, who has turned 100.

Tony Holmes, who is a resident at St John's House care home in Norwich, who has turned 100. - Credit: Castlemeadow Care

School pupils and businesses pulled together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a Second World War RAF veteran.

Grantham-born Tony Holmes, who rose up the ranks of Midland Bank after serving in the western desert of Egypt as well as in Iraq and Persia during the war, is a resident at St John's House care home, on Heigham Road, Norwich.

Centenarian Tony Holmes with staff at St John's House care home in Norwich, where he is a resident.

Tony Holmes, a resident from St John's House care home in Norwich, who has turned 100. Picture: Castlemeadow Care - Credit: Castlemeadow Care

He was presented with a folder containing over forty cards and poems, written by pupils from the Norwich School.

The celebration, which was also supported by local businesses, including Norwich Theatre Royal and the HSBC branch on London Street, Norwich, was organised by care home owners Castlemeadow Care due to coronavirus restrictions.

Director of operations, Garry Gardiner, said: "The support from the community, the family our staff and residents was overwhelming. We initially wanted to receive 100 birthday cards but our expectations were exceeded with over 200 on the day.”


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive

Chris Bishop

person

Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory

Peter Walsh

person

Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person
Comments powered by Disqus