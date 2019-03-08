100 homes affected by power cut

A power cut has left around 100 homes without electricity in mid Norfolk.

Some 101 customers in the NR20 3 and NR20 4 area in locations in and around Mattishall, Hockering, Elsing and Dereham have been affected.

UK Power Network said the power cut was first reported at 7.16pm on Wednesday evening and will be restored before 11.30pm.

On its website, UK Power Network said: "A piece of network equipment had a fault on our high voltage electricity network, causing an area wide power cut."