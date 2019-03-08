100 homes affected by power cut
PUBLISHED: 23:09 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:09 26 June 2019
UKPN
A power cut has left around 100 homes without electricity in mid Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
Some 101 customers in the NR20 3 and NR20 4 area in locations in and around Mattishall, Hockering, Elsing and Dereham have been affected.
UK Power Network said the power cut was first reported at 7.16pm on Wednesday evening and will be restored before 11.30pm.
On its website, UK Power Network said: "A piece of network equipment had a fault on our high voltage electricity network, causing an area wide power cut."