10 fire crews called to thatched building blaze
PUBLISHED: 14:06 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 27 March 2019
Firefighters from across Norfolk have been called in to deal with a blaze at a thatched building.
10 fire crews were called to a thatched building blaze at Harris Green. Picture: Chris Bishop
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Harris Green, near Long Stratton, at 12.20pm today.
Ten fire crews from as far afield as Diss, Wymondham and Wroxham have been called in to attend the scene of the blaze.
The ambulance service has also been called to the scene.
Other fire appliances have been dispatched to deal with the blaze from Earlham, Carrow, Harleston, Attleborough, and Hethersett.
Harris Green is a tiny South Norfolk hamlet that makes up a group of villages that also includes Hardwick, Shelton and Shelton Green.
More to follow