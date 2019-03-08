10 fire crews called to thatched building blaze

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Harris Green, near Long Stratton. Photo: Google Google

Firefighters from across Norfolk have been called in to deal with a blaze at a thatched building.

10 fire crews were called to a thatched building blaze at Harris Green. Picture: Chris Bishop 10 fire crews were called to a thatched building blaze at Harris Green. Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Harris Green, near Long Stratton, at 12.20pm today.

Ten fire crews from as far afield as Diss, Wymondham and Wroxham have been called in to attend the scene of the blaze.

We are attending a fire near to Hempnall. We have a number of appliances travelling to /attending this incident. So you may see them. We will update if there are any safety advisories to the public. pic.twitter.com/kulJY1Si6e — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) March 27, 2019

The ambulance service has also been called to the scene.

Other fire appliances have been dispatched to deal with the blaze from Earlham, Carrow, Harleston, Attleborough, and Hethersett.

Harris Green is a tiny South Norfolk hamlet that makes up a group of villages that also includes Hardwick, Shelton and Shelton Green.

More to follow