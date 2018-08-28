Search

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:06 13 November 2018

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadet

Archant

Hundreds of households are been left without gas after a pipe was damaged during work with people being warned they may not be reconnected for days.

About 1,200 homes and businesses in Eye have lost their supply after a gas pipe was damaged by a third party working on an industrial estate at Eye Airfield yesterday.

Engineers from local gas network Cadent worked to stop the leak and work will continue today to repair the pipe and restore supplies; however, people in the village close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border woke up this morning to discover they have no gas supply.

A Cadent spokesman urged people not to do anything themselves. Engineers will instead visit every affected household and business to safely switch off the gas supply at the meter while the pipe it fixed.

Once they re-commission the gas network they will have to return to every home to switch the gas back on.

He said: “At this stage we don’t know exactly how long this process is going to take but it could be several days before we get everyone back on gas.

“To restore gas supplies Cadent engineers will first need to visit every home and business in the village to safely turn off the gas supply at the meter. Please make sure someone is at home or make arrangements so that we can access your home or business.

“The sooner we are able to switch every supply off, the quicker we will be able to get gas back on to everyone. All our engineers carry ID badges. Please check their ID before allowing anyone into your home.”

Cadent has set up a customer centre at Eye Community Centre, on Magdalen Street, where people can get information and advice. A special hotline has been set up to help vulnerable people.

The spokesman added: “We are ensuring customers in vulnerable situations – elderly people, those who are chronically sick, people with disabilities, families with babies or very young children – are getting assistance.”

Anyone who knows of someone in a vulnerable situation or for further enquiries about the incident call 0345 8351111.

